Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $76.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.21. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

