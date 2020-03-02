ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $26.69 on Monday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

