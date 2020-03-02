Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) Insider Zlatko Todorcevski Purchases 10,000 Shares

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) insider Zlatko Todorcevski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.97 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$29,700.00 ($21,063.83).

Shares of Adelaide Brighton stock remained flat at $A$3.00 ($2.13) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. Adelaide Brighton Ltd. has a 52-week low of A$2.82 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of A$4.83 ($3.42).

Get Adelaide Brighton alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Adelaide Brighton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About Adelaide Brighton

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.