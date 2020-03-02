Adelphoi Market Capitalization Hits $153,776.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $153,776.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.