AdEx (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. AdEx has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.25 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

