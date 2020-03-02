AdHive Market Cap Achieves $134,371.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One AdHive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, AdHive has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $134,371.00 and $311.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.