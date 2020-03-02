Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Adient comprises approximately 3.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.70% of Adient worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 1,551,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

