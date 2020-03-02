Admiral Group’s (ADM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,140.01 ($28.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,287.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,166.74. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

