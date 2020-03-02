ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.17 ($49.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €26.76 ($31.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.26. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of €26.88 ($31.26) and a 52-week high of €54.30 ($63.14).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

