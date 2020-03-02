Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after buying an additional 163,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $15.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

