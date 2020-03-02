Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

ADRO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ADRO opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 87,703 shares of company stock worth $119,969 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

