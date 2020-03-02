Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts adjusted earnings grew year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019 but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The firm expects net sales of $9.88-$10.1 billion in 2020, up from prior year’s guidance of $9.65-$9.75 billion. It continues to expand and optimize footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborating. Further, the company is investing in its supply chain capabilities which is expected to accelerate growth. However, increasing costs will likely dent margins if the company is not able to pass the price increases to customers. Moreover, the fact that consumers are opting for new vehicle purchases instead of maintaining old ones can adversely affect the demand for Advance Auto Parts’ products. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $186.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $168.00.

1/13/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to .

1/8/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.61. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $182.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.