Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.47. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

AAP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,110. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

