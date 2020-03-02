Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 12,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $33.06 on Monday. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

