Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

AMD stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. 78,985,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,206,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 822,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,444,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,178,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,264,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

