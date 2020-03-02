Advanced Technology Coin Trading 7% Lower This Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $45,176.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,376,503 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

