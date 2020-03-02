AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry Acquires 34,400 Shares

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry purchased 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASIX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 389,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

