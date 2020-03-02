Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$3.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$2.12. The company had a trading volume of 606,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,968. The firm has a market cap of $392.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.94.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

