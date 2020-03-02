Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 197,442 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.76% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at $2,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $34.06 on Monday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

