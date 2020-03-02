Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 40,994 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 2.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.09% of Howard Hughes worth $59,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

