Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 52,302 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,302 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 4.82% of Evolution Petroleum worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 351,921 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 962,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 193,402 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 586,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $4.71 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

