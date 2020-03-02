Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 439,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,187,000. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $83.74 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

