Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Potlatchdeltic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 1.03% of Potlatchdeltic worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 391,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 215,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

