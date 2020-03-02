Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.