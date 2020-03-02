Advisory Research Inc. Buys 115,155 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

