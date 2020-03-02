Advisory Research Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after buying an additional 686,750 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after buying an additional 315,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

PXD opened at $122.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

