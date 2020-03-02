Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after acquiring an additional 117,997 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $25.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

