Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.