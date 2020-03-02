Advisory Research Inc. Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $52,000. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

NYSE:RIO opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

