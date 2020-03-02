Advisory Research Inc. Has $19.72 Million Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Open Text worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 11,854,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 829,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 829,798 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

