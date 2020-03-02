Advisory Research Inc. Has $23.52 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 174,749 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.