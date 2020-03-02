Advisory Research Inc. Has $27.19 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.87% of Centerstate Bank worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 761.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $20.23 on Monday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,290. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSFL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

