Advisory Research Inc. Has $31.18 Million Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Hanover Insurance Group comprises 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.58% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $31,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

