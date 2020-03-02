Advisory Research Inc. Has $34.73 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,167 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Element Solutions worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESI opened at $10.39 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

