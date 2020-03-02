Advisory Research Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 232,875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $59.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

