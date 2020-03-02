Advisory Research Inc. Has $54.15 Million Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Core-Mark accounts for approximately 2.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of Core-Mark worth $54,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 306,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $990.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORE. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.