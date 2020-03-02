Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,477.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154,683 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 868,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 485,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 257,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.