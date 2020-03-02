Advisory Research Inc. Invests $10.85 Million in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 263,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of James River Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 850.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 340,753 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 200,994 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after buying an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

