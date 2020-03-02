Advisory Research Inc. Invests $13.57 Million in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 356,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,567,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

