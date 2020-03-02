Advisory Research Inc. Invests $31.80 Million in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,797,000. Actuant makes up about 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 2.03% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $21.37 on Monday. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

