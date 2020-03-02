Advisory Research Inc. Invests $32 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000,000. Hubbell comprises 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $133.24 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

