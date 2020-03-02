Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 203,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $114.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

