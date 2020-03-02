Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 39,593 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $36,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,707 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

FANG stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

