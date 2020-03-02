Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 473,805 Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 473,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.39% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $5,198,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,002 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,904 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

