Advisory Research Inc. Raises Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

