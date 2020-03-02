Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,068 shares during the period. WPX Energy comprises about 3.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of WPX Energy worth $82,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.