Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of KAR Auction Services worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after buying an additional 487,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In other news, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

