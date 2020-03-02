Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 305,724 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of SM Energy worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

