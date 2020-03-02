Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.67 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

