Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

SNA stock opened at $144.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

